Punjab: Police foil Kaushal Chaudhary gang's targeted killing plot, six arrested

PTI |
Jan 27, 2025 01:59 PM IST

Police arrested six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang involved in the 2022 murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian.

Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a targeted killing plot by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

Six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang were arrested by Punjab Police on Monday, who said they had stopped a planned targeted homicide(PTI/representative)
Six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang were arrested by Punjab Police on Monday, who said they had stopped a planned targeted homicide(PTI/representative)

Police also seized six pistols and 40 rounds from them, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, adding that those arrested were directly involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Amritsar, foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, including key associates Puneet Lakhanpal@Sharma and Narinder Kumar@Lalli," said the DGP on X.

"Arrested accused were evading arrest since the last 3 years, they were directly involved in the murders of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022) and Sukhmeet Singh@Deputy (2021).

"They were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of 5 crores in September 2024," he added.

A case has been registered in Amritsar in this regard, said police.

