Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.36 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 36.83 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 37.23 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 36.6 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 37.73 °C Few clouds August 24, 2024 39.08 °C Sky is clear August 25, 2024 39.33 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 38.89 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 19, 2024, is 35.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.36 °C and 35.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.1 °C and 37.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 28.36 °C and 35.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 62.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

