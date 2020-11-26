e-paper
Home / India News / Puri goes under Section 144 to prevent crowds during Nagarjuna Besha held after 26 years

Puri goes under Section 144 to prevent crowds during Nagarjuna Besha held after 26 years

Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said restrictions will be clamped on the stretch from Marichikot square in the city till the Singhadwar of the temple and around the temple.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:38 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Nagarjuna Besha is observed every 26 years in Puri. The besha was last observed in 1994, when six devotees were killed in the ensuing stampede.
A day ahead of the famous Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath that is happening after 26 years, the Puri district administration on Thursday night imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the city to stop possible congregation of crowds in front of the temple.

Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said as there is a possibility of a congregation of lakhs of devotees around the shrine during the Nagarjuna Besha; it was decided to hold all the rituals by the servitors only. Sahu said restrictions will be clamped on the stretch from Marichikot square in the city till the Singhadwar of the temple and around the temple.

“Extensive security arrangements have been made for the special occasion with deployment of 25 platoons of police force. To monitor the arrangements, 2 additional SPs, 7 Deputy SPs, 19 sub-inspectors and 77 assistant SIs have also been positioned in Puri. They will guard the Nagabesha (Naga Attire) which will be brought from Harachandi Sahi to the main temple on late Thursday night.

Nagarjuna Besha is observed during the month of Krtika when Panchuka (last five days of Kartika month) is observed as six days instead of five. The besha is celebrated in commemoration of the killing of Kartyavera Arjuna, one of the main kings slain by Parsuram. The besha was last observed in 1994, when six devotees were killed in the ensuing stampede.

