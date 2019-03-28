‘Pushing for early elections in Jammu-Kashmir’: BJP’s Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said the party wants early elections to the state assembly in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the press conference in Srinagar, Madhav said the BJP has conveyed to the Election Commission of India (EC) to hold assembly elections in the state as soon as possible. He charged National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with creating hindrance in the state’s development.“NC and PDP are happy contesting the Lok Sabha elections while the BJP wants to have assembly election in the state,” Madhav said.

Madhav said the party has a good base in the Jammu and Kashmir and will win all the six seats. He said the regional parties are resorting to “old tactics” to reap political gains.

“The regional political parties (NC, PDP) had boycotted the municipal and urban local bodies elections which were held last year owing to the Article 35 A. But when it comes to Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both the parties are ready to contest Lok Sabha polls. These leaders are only concerned about politics and not people,” he said.

‘PARTY CONVINCING LAL SINGH TO WITHDRAW NOMINATIONS’

Meanwhile, the BJP national general secretary said the party’s state unit was trying to convince rebel BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh to withdraw his nomination from two Lok Sabha seats of the Jammu region.

“Though we are confidant of winning both Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda seats with big margins, the local leadership of the party is talking to Lal Singh to convince him to withdraw from both the seats.”

