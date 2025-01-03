Pushpa 2 stampede case: Court to rule on actor Allu Arjun's bail plea today

Allu Arjun's bail hearing in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and critical injuries to her son, is scheduled for Friday, January 3 at Hyderabad's Nampally court. The arguments in the case have been concluded. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 in connection to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.(PTI)

The incident occurred on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, when a massive crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun, leading to a stampede in which Revathi lost her life and her child sustained serious injuries.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released the same day on a ₹50,000 bond after the Telangana High Court granted him four weeks of interim bail. A case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint by Revathi’s family.

On December 24, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, shared that his son had begun to respond after 20 days of critical care. He expressed gratitude to Allu Arjun and the Telangana government for their support.

The following day, December 25, Allu Aravind, film producer and father of Allu Arjun, announced a financial support package of ₹2 crores for Sri Tej, the injured child, and his family.

Latest: NHRC seeks action taken report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an inquiry by a senior police officer into the allegations surrounding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case and requested "needful action" on the matter, news agency PTI reported.

According to the proceedings, the complainant highlighted that a woman died, allegedly “due to lathi charge” by Chikkadpally police who were accompanying Allu Arjun during the promotional event for Pushpa 2. The stampede caused “serious injuries” to the woman and her two children, the complainant stated.

"He has further alleged that lathi charge resorted to by police officials and lack of necessary arrangements, when film star Allu Arjun entered the theatre, resulted in the death" of the woman and injuries to her children, the commission noted.

The complainant urged the NHRC to "intervene" and take "necessary action on erring police officials who had resorted to the lathi charge," the proceedings added.

"Therefore, let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to have the allegations inquired by a senior rank police officer, ensure the needful action and submit the detailed action taken report to the Commission within four weeks," the NHRC instructed.

The proceedings also mentioned the vacancy in Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), stating, “However, as per the website of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, all the posts of the Chairperson and Members are lying vacant in the SHRC, hence, there is no possibility of taking cognisance by the Commission in the matter.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)