Putin’s Aurus Senat limo: Bulletproof fortress on wheels Russian President is bringing to India

India is eagerly awaiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening. Not just Putin, his favourite car will be also be coming to India - the Aurus Senat Limosuine, a ride he brings along on all of his diplomatic visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a ride in the Aurus Senat limo together to the venue of their bilateral meeting, in Tianjin, China.(ANI/X)

It is Russia’s official presidential state car, often compared to a Rolls Royce, and is touted as a fortress on wheels for keeping the Russian President secure for years.

Here's all you need to know about the Aurus Senat limo:

Developed by Aurus Motors: The car is developed by Moscow's Aurus Motors, a company founded in 2018 as a state limousine manufacturer before opening to the public in 2021. The company has manufactured the luxury limo cars for many world leaders, including Turkmenistan’s Serdar and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Price and specifications: According to the Moscow Times, Putin's beloved Aurus Senat now sells for around 50 million rubles ($617,500 or ₹5.5 crore). Powered by a 4.4-litre V8, it delivers 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque, with an 850-bhp V12 option available for those days when global politics demands extra firepower.

Car interiors and bulletproof features: Leather-lined interiors, ambient lighting, and premium wooden trim, along with built-in fire suppression and air filtration systems, are some of the eye-grabbing features of the luxury car's interiors.

Heavily armoured, fully bullet-proof: On the exterior, the Aurus Senat is heavily armoured, with 20-inch bulletproof wheels and can even withstand armour-piercing bullets, chemical attacks and grenade blasts. The vehicle as 6cm thick glasses on windows, and comes with emergency exits.

India and Modi connection: This is not the first time the Aurus Senat is gaining spotlight in the Indian context. Back in August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin were seen sitting in the backseat of this car as they headed for bilateral talks in China's Tianjin. The two leaders were visiting the country on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Putin's key India visit amid India-US tariff tensions

Vladimir Putin is visiting India for two days, December 4 and 5, and would be interacting with several Indian leaders and will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner shortly after his New Delhi arrival.

The meet assumes significance in the backdrop of India's ongoing trade tensions with the US after President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports. Half of these duties were announced as penalties for India's oil and arms trade with Russia.

However, a discussion on the possibility of Russia supplying Su-57 fighter jets to India is likely during Putin's India visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. According to Bloomberg, oil trade may also come up during discussions.

Other highlights of Putin's India visit agenda include meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, and a discussion on trade and economic cooperation.