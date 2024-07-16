PWD minister reignites debate over division of Belagavi district

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi has reignited the debate over dividing Belagavi, Karnataka’s largest district, citing administrative efficiency as the primary reason, people familiar with the matter said. The proposed division is the creation of two new districts, Chikkodi and Gokak, from the existing Belagavi district. The government’s proposal includes making Chikkodi the district headquarters with Athani, Raibag, and Nippani taluks under its jurisdiction. Gokak district would include Ramdurg, Savadatti, and Bailhongal taluks, while Belagavi would retain Hukkeri and Khanapur taluks (HT Photo)

Leaders close to Jarkiholi said that despite opposition from Kannada organisations, authors and progressive thinkers, the Congress government is considering the division due to political pressures. Legislators from the Chikkodi division have argued that the distance to Belagavi makes administrative tasks cumbersome, necessitating a closer district headquarters.

Jarkiholi, who hails from Gokak, said there was a need for easier access to government offices. “No one is opposing to making Chikkodi a separate district,” he stated in Chikkodi on Sunday, though he did not comment on the Gokak district.

Advocate SM Kulkarni, a member of the Karnataka border protection commission, told HT that dividing Belagavi district could weaken Karnataka’s position in the dispute. “To maintain the state’s interest, Karnataka must act wisely instead of politically,” he said.

Chandaragi, who led the protests against the division of the Belagavi district, warned that dividing the district could lead to increased influence of pro-Maharashtrian factions in local governance. “Dividing the district could lead to pro-Maharashtrians gaining control in several areas,” he cautioned.

Earlier, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have both said that there are no current plans to divide Belagavi. “There is no proposal to divide Belagavi district,” Shivakumar said.

The government’s proposal includes making Chikkodi the district headquarters with Athani, Raibag, and Nippani taluks under its jurisdiction. Gokak district would include Ramdurg, Savadatti, and Bailhongal taluks, while Belagavi would retain Hukkeri and Khanapur taluks. While there is no opposition to Chikkodi’s new status, there is resistance to merging certain taluks with Gokak.

Legislators from Savadatti, Bailhongal, and Ramdurg have expressed a preference for either remaining part of Belagavi or joining Dharwad. Savadatti MLA Viswas Vaidya said: “Instead of Gokak, join us with Dharwad, which is just 30 kilometers away, or keep us with Belagavi.” Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi argued that Bailhongal deserves its own district status due to its development. Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan echoed these sentiments, advocating for either remaining with Belagavi or joining Dharwad.

The last major district reorganisation in Karnataka occurred during JH Patel’s tenure as chief minister. The proposal to create Gokak district faced opposition from Chikkodi, leading to widespread unrest in Bailhongal, Ramdurg, and Savadatti.