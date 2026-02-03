Questions over what PM Modi ‘committed’ to Trump amid big claims: ‘Zero tariff on US goods, $500 billion purchases’

It was hanging fire for a year, with major troughs in between; and then it happened all too quickly. The manner in which a US-India trade deal was announced by President Donald Trump, and then confirmed by PM Narendra Modi, on Monday has left many questions unanswered. Mathematically, these questions range from zero to 500 billion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior BJP leaders during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

First, the Russian oil In his Truth Social post, Trump described Modi as a “great friend” and "powerful leader", terms he used even when he and administration berated New Delhi on global stages over the past few months. And then he declared, unilaterally, that Modi had “agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela”.

India's Russian oil purchases, despite the war in Ukraine, were the reason for half of the 50% tariff rate imposed by Trump.

That 25% went poof with this statement, confirmed later by US envoy Sergio Gor.

Trump also declared that “as per (Modi's) request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%”.

This meant the 50% rate effective since August 2025 goes down to 18%, higher than the pre-Trump era but moderate given the “mercurial” nature of the 79-year-old realtor-cum-reality TV star-cum-politician.

Zero tariffs by India on US? It's the following sentences that raised more questions than answers for the Modi government, which had so far not clarified on these.

Trump declared that India will “move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO”.

Does that mean India pays 18% and the US pays nothing? Opposition leaders and analysts have asked this, seeking a specific discussion in Parliament which is currently in session.

Trump further said Modi committed to “BUY AMERICAN" at a much higher level, “in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products”. In Indian rupees, that is around 45 lakh crore.

India's yearly imports from the US currently are around $45 billion, and there was no clarity on what Trump meant by the $500 billion figure. There was no timeline too.

Agriculture sticks out Another word mentioned by Trump is at the nub of the next big question: agriculture.

The Indian side has repeatedly said it won't open up its agriculture, dairy and farming-allied sectors to US goods — with foreign minister S Jaishankar mentioning “red lines”. Even when the US hiked the tariffs to a historic 50% six months ago, the PM Modi made a public statement: "Modi stands like a wall; will not compromise on farmers.”

Trump's mention of agriculture thus has riled up the Opposition.

"India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events. Parliament is in session. The text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the Table of both Houses and debated — especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US," Congress party comms head and MP Jairam Ramesh said.

US agriculture secretary Rollins on Tuesday said that, as per the India-US deal, Washington will export more of its farm products to India. Rollins said that the deal will pump more cash into rural America.

“Thank you, US President Donald Trump, for once again delivering for our American farmers,” she wrote on X, “New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America.”

"India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products, and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory..."

India was yet to detail out the tenets of the deal, as of Thursday 1:30 pm.

The farm sector supports nearly half of the nation’s population and agriculture accounts for nearly 18% of India’s GDP, which explains the country’s continued protectionism.

What's the deal with Venezuela? Coming to crude again.

Besides the Russian crude oil question, there's also Iran, and Venezuela — all of which find a mention in Trump's claims. He has said India will buy more oil from Venezuela, where the US recently forced a regime change by taking its President Nicolas Maduro away in the middle of the night.

He also recently said anyone buying from Iran would face another 25% tariff, briefly raising fears that India would suffer. India has already, according to reports, exited the Chabahar port project in Iran after US sanctions.

Then on Saturday, Trump claimed India will buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran. India does not import significant amounts of crude oil from Iran due to US sanctions, though prior to the sanctions, Iran was one of India's top sources of crude oil.

PM Modi, just last week, spoke with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who apparently has oblique US backing.

The government said Modi and Rodriguez “agreed to further expand and deepen the bilateral partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties”.

Trump has claimed he is now running Venezuela and has allowed Maduro's vice-president Delcy Rodriguez to be interim leader so long as she does what he wants — in particular, granting the United States access to Venezuela's vast untapped oil reserves.

The Congress also questioned the Venezuela part.