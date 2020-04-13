e-paper
Home / India News / Radio stations spread positivity during times of Covid-19 with light Twitter banter

Radio stations spread positivity during times of Covid-19 with light Twitter banter

A recent research had said that the radio has emerged as trusted source of information during the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The radio industry witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, which is nearly as much as television’s reach of 56 million and social media’s reach of 57 million during Covid-19, said a research.
At a time when the whole world is battling the deadly coronavirus, radio brands have forgotten their rivalry on market share, revenues and other business metrics to come together and bring stories around Covid-19.

All the major radio brands of the country have started conversation on Twitter which is aimed at highlighting the united spirit of the country, and will talk about the healthcare workers, police officials and other essential service providers who are risking their lives to serve others in these troubling times.

The conversation was started by HT Media’s Fever FM. “Hey Man! Still Khush?” said Fever FM’s post in which Radio Mirchi was also tagged.

Radio Mirchi replied, “Safe and khush? Aur aap? Abhi bhi baap?”

Ishq FM, owned by Living Media Group, joined in with a tweet, “What’s up guys? Doing the ishq without us o what?”

“Don’t be envious @IshqFM we are all in this together, we are one world!” Radio One replied.

“Hey, hey, Ishq Ka Fever, Mirchi bhi aur One bhi? Nasha toh hona hi hain,” came a reply from Radio Nasha.

 

The initiative has been planned to bring positivity at a time when the entire country is under the grip of coronavirus, and has seen hundreds of death.

A recent research had said that the radio has emerged as trusted source of information during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to AZ Research PPL, 82 per cent people have been tuning in to radio during Covid-19, with FM channels emerging as the second most credible source of information for the masses. As per the research, radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet which is at 6.44 and TV at 5.74.

