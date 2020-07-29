Rafales, ‘beauty and beast’, are home. A look at their journey in pics
The new Rafale — the first imported jets to be inducted into the IAF in 23 years after the Russian Sukhoi-30 jets entered service in June 1997 — will significantly enhance the offensive capabilities of the IAF.india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:41 IST
The Rafales, described as “beauty and beast” by the Indian envoy in France”, entered the Indian airspace and were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs, defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted while welcoming them home.
The 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater aircraft have landed at the Ambala airbase and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria is there to receive the fleet. The jets will be given a customary water salute as part of the welcome ceremony.
“Real beauty and beast!” Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf said while the planes were being flagged off in Bordeaux. “First five Rafale to India – swift, nimble, versatile, advanced and lethal,” he added.
The new fighters — the first imported jets to be inducted into the IAF in 23 years after the Russian Sukhoi-30 jets entered service in June 1997 — will significantly enhance the offensive capabilities of the IAF, which has for long planned to update its fighter jet force.
Acting on a special request by the IAF, France has accelerated the deliveries of Rafale fighters to India.
The first Rafale’s RB-001 tail number denotes the initials of the IAF chief: Rakesh Bhadauria. He led the complex negotiations for the Rafale deal.
Here a look at their journey: