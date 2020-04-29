Rahul, former RBI chief Rajan to hold talk on economy

india

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi:As India and the world battle the Covid-19 crisis, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to launch a series of video dialogues with public intellectuals, starting with economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, taking stock of the situation and what lies ahead.

The dialogue with Rajan, which is over an hour long, includes a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus disease pandemic. The discussion was in English via videoconferencing, Congress functionaries said.

Congress’ social media head Rohan Gupta told Hindustan Times that the video will be launched tomorrow. “The discussion is about the fallout of the coronavirus crisis and how it will impact the economy. They also discuss how to convert it into an opportunity,” Gupta added.

It is the first in a series of videos dialogues that Gandhi will be conducting with intellectuals, including public health specialists and activists working at the grassroots level across the world, a Congress functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The dialogue is pre-recorded and will be disseminated by the Congress on social media over the next couple of days.

“This is different,” said a second Congress functionary. “He (Gandhi) is not talking about the BJP {Bharatiya Janata Party} at all. The entire conversation revolves around the state of the economy.”

Gandhi and Rajan discuss solutions that may be viable in the post-Covid world, the second functionary added, with the primary issue being the economy of the country.

“States are facing huge losses,” said the first functionary. “The issue of loss of revenue, GST payments not coming in, all play a part in the discussion.”

A slew of changes in the party has recently been interpreted by many Congress leaders as a sign of Gandhi’s possible return to the post of party president. Most recently, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi constituted an 11-member consultative group under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s leadership to discuss matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and to formulate the party’s views on them.

The group also includes Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta. This is the first time Rahul Gandhi has become a member of a party panel since he stepped down as the Congress chief last year. The group has been holding extensive meetings and offering suggestions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on how to address the Covid-19 crisis.