Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kurnool, to meet Congress workers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kurnool district of the state that goes to polls early next year.

“I am in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh today to meet with Congress party workers and leaders. Also scheduled are meetings with youth and farmers from the region. At 3pm, I will address a public meeting at the STBC college ground.

Apart from addressing a public meeting and interacting with students at Kurnool, Gandhi will unveil a statue of late Damodara Sanjivayya, the first Dalit chief minister of any state in the country. The Congress chief will also pay tributes at the memorial of former chief minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy.

He is likely to formally induct Rayalaseem movement leader and former TDP MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy into the Congress.

The Congress recently forged an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party in Telangana and experts feel it could be a prelude to the two parties joining hands in Andhra Pradesh also.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 16:02 IST