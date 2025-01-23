Rahul Gandhi condoles ‘extremely sad, distressing’ Jalgaon train incident

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, expressed deep condolences on the demise of the people in the Jalgaon train tragedy. Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over Jalgaon incident(ANI Picture Service )

Rahul Gandhi also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured in the mishap. He requested the government and administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The news of several people being killed and many being injured in the horrific train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope that the injured recover soon. The government and administration should ensure that the injured get the best possible treatment. I request Congress workers to help the administration in relief and rescue operations.”

The Congress MP further demanded a probe into how the rumours of fire spread on the train which led to the incident.

"There should be a quick investigation into how the rumour of the fire spread and how such a terrible accident occurred, and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment," reads the social media post.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the incident occurred after rumours of fire in the train, which created panic among the travellers and as a result, people started jumping off the train and subsequently were hit by another speeding train.

Pawar stated that the rumour was spread by two persons Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, when they heard a tea seller shouting about a fire in the bogie, after which both of them panicked and subsequently, people started jumping off the train to save themselves.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "After the railway incident, the administration and other forces got active and started the relief and rescue operations. Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar from Shravasti were on the train. They were travelling in the general bogie and were sitting on the upper berth. One tea seller from the pantry shouted about a fire in the bogie, both of them heard that and panicked."

A total of 13 people have died in the incident. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Maharashtra's Jalgaon when passengers of Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment. The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of ₹1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

"Ex gratia of ₹1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, ₹50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and ₹5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.