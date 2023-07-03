Rahul Gandhi ‘gone overboard’ with ‘KCR's remote control with Modi’ dig: BJP

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Congress leader had “gone overboard” after electoral success in Karnataka. Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and described it as "BJP's B-Team". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the public, in Khammam on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved.

"Telangana and its youth should understand one thing that KCR is under the control of Prime Minister Modi because of his corruption activities. The corruption he did in the liquor scam, is known to all agencies," Gandhi said.

Some Telangana leaders have also come under the scanner in the Delhi excise policy case, besides leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the national capital.

"That's why I said that TRS is BJP's B-Team and they have accepted that by changing their name to BRS, which means BJP Rishtedar Samithi," he added. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now known as the BRS.

Responding to Gandhi's claim, Reddy said, “Congress fought the election in Telangana by compromising with BRS. We will not ally with BRS or Congress. He (Rahul Gandhi) is going overboard and speaking, just because they won one election in Karnataka.”

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan termed Rahul Gandhi's speech in Khammam as a “bundle of lies” and said the Congress leader made baseless allegations, “probably based on the script prepared by the Congress workers in Telangana.”

“This is very unfortunate,” Dasoju Sravan said.

Telangana elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk