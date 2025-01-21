Rahul Gandhi likely to skip ‘Gandhi Bharat’ event in Belagavi today. Here's why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unwell and may skip the Congress party's highly-anticipated 'Gandhi Bharat event' to be held in Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday, PTI reported quoting sources. Congress party has not issued an official statement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s health as of now.

According to sources, the former Congress president is unwell and while his presence was earlier confirmed, it now appears that Gandhi won't be attending the event after all.

The event, one of the biggest for the age-old party this year, commemorates the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presiding over a historic Congress session in 1924.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier told PTI that the "entire leadership" of the Congress party would be present at the event.

Despite his absence, top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and other senior functionaries, are still expected to attend the event.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiling, public meet at Belagvi event

The 'Gandhi Bharat' event will be held at Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled by Congress leadership.

After the unveiling, a public meeting is also scheduled at the CPED grounds to mark the significance of the occasion, PTI reported.

The 'Gandhi Bharat' session which was originally scheduled for December 27 of the previous year, was later postponed due to the death of former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh.

The event will now go ahead with the theme "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan."

Meanwhile, the Congress is harping on the Indian Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar specifically to target Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress has been alleging that Shah has insulted Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Considering the attendance of several high-profile political leaders, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Karnataka to ensure the safety of the guests and the smooth conduct of the event.