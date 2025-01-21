Bihar man alleges Rahul Gandhi's ‘shocking’ remark caused him a loss of milk worth 250, moves court

A Bihar man approached a Patna court with a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary, alleged that Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks shocked him enough to drop a bucket of milk, causing a loss of ₹250, news agency PTI. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing during party's Karyakarta Sammelan at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna, Bihar, India, Saturday.(HT)

The strange development has taken place in Bihar's Samastipur district. Chaudhary complained that he was shocked by Rahul Gandhi's “fight against the Indian state” remark last week.

“I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at ₹50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," alleged Chaudhary.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi announces ‘white T-shirt movement’ | What is it?

The plea, filed in a civil court in the Rosera sub-division, sought Gandhi's trial under various sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152, which pertains to sedition.

There is no information on whether Chaudhary's plea has been admitted by the court, PTI reported.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

During the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters in New Delhi on January 15, Rahul Gandhi slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his claims that India's true independence was achieved with the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” said the Lok Sabha LoP.

Gandhi's remarks were condemned by BJP president and union health minister JP Nadda, who said, “They neither know about history nor have anything to do with it. I have said many times that their speechwriters write anything, and they just read it anywhere.”

An FIR was also registered against the Congress' Rae Bareli MP in Assam for his alleged remarks under sections 152 and 197 (1)d of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged acts endangering the country's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

“This statement by Rahul Gandhi attempts to delegitimize the authority of the state and portray it as a hostile entity. Such remarks create a dangerous narrative, which could incite unrest and foster separatist sentiments,” alleged complainant Monjit Chetia.

(With PTI inputs)