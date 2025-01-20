Rahul Gandhi urges Nadda, Delhi CM to act on plight of patients outside AIIMS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, flagging the plight of hundreds of patients and their family members huddled on the footpath and subway outside AIIMS here and sought concrete steps to resolve this "humanitarian crisis". Opposition members have strongly reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments(AICC)

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also urged the central government to take concrete steps to strengthen the public healthcare system in the upcoming budget and increase the necessary resources for it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "I have written letters to the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Union Health Minister to provide better facilities to the patients and their families coming to Delhi AIIMS from all over the country."

‘Heaps of garbage lying around’

"Recently I saw that in freezing cold these people are forced to sleep in the subway under the metro station, where there is no provision of drinking water or a toilet. There are heaps of garbage lying around. The arrival of such a large number of patients to Delhi AIIMS also shows that people are not getting affordable and good quality health facilities where they live," Gandhi said.

"I hope that taking cognizance of my letter, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Union Health Minister will take immediate steps to resolve this humanitarian crisis," he said.

In his letter to Nadda, Gandhi said he wants to bring to his attention "the distressing situation" outside AllMS, Delhi and went on to add that during his recent visit to the area he was saddened to see hundreds of patients and their family members huddled on the footpath and in the subway in the bitter winter cold, with only thin blankets to protect them without drinking water or sanitation facilities.

"Many of these patients travel from across the country, spend their life savings, and wait for months on end for medical care at India's premier medical institution. I am sure you will agree that no one should face such hardship, especially while already battling serious medical conditions," he said.

While AllMS Delhi delivers excellent and affordable care, the condition of patients and their families shows that health-care is still out of reach for crores of Indians, he said in his letter dated January 18.

"As public representatives, we must all work together to address these issues. I urge you to take immediate and timely steps to address the situation at AIIMS Delhi. The government of India should work with the AIIMS leadership, the Government of Delhi and charitable organizations to provide heating, bedding, water, and shelter to patients and expand permanent facilities for accommodation," Gandhi said in his letter to Nadda.

In addition, reducing the long wait times would help reduce patients' uncertainty, he said.

"Crucially, the larger systemic issue is that AIIMS Delhi is overburdened because crores of people do not have access to affordable and high-quality healthcare where they live. I urge you, as Health Minister, to recognise and address this systemic issue," Gandhi said.

As a first step, the new AllMS facilities across the country should be operationalised at the earliest, he said.

"In addition, the public healthcare infrastructure should be strengthened at all levels, from primary to tertiary, in partnership with state governments. Central healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat should be reviewed to reduce patient out-of-pocket expenses as much as possible, by expanding eligibility, hospitals enrolled, and conditions covered," the former Congress chief said.

The sharp rise in the costs of private healthcare also deserves detailed scrutiny, he said.

"I hope the Government will use the upcoming Budget to review its overall approach, and substantially increase its investment in public healthcare. I request your prompt intervention on this pressing humanitarian issue. You have my full support in any endeavour to reduce the suffering of countless patients and their families," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi urged Delhi government

In his letter to Atishi, Gandhi urged the Delhi government to take immediate and timely steps this winter. "More permanent solutions to accommodate patients by building and expanding permanent facilities should also be explored, in partnership with AIIMS and the Government of India, as well as charitable organisations," he said.

"I request your prompt intervention on this pressing humanitarian issue. You have my full support in any endeavour to reduce the suffering of countless patients and their families," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader on Thursday had met several patients and their families camping on the roads, footpaths and subways around the AIIMS and enquired about their problems and grievances. He had accused the Centre and the Delhi government of showing "insensitivity" towards them.

Most of the patients and their family members had complained to him about the lack of a place to stay while getting their treatment done and a long waiting time for appointments at the AIIMS.

Many of them also complained of being left with no option but to get medical tests done at private facilities and not being able to get those done at the AIIMS.

Gandhi had claimed on Saturday that the national healthcare system has been "completely destroyed" and patients are paying a heavy price in the hope of getting cheap and proper treatment at the AIIMS here.

He had shared a video of his interaction with patients and their families camping on roads, footpaths and subways near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.