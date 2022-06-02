Rahul Gandhi reacts after another targeted killing in Kashmir: 'Busy promoting films'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "neglecting the security issues" in Kashmir and alleged that those supposed to protect Kashmiri Pandits are "busy promoting films". The attack from the Congress leader comes in the wake of the killing of a bank employee from Rajasthan by terrorists inside the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district earlier on Thursday.

The former Congress president also alleged that Kashmir is just a ladder to power for the BJP. "Bank managers, teachers and many innocent people are being killed every day, Kashmiri Pandits are migrating. Those who have to protect them do not have time. They are busy promoting films. The BJP has reduced Kashmir to its ladder of power.” He also urged the Prime Minister “to take immediate steps to restore peace” in the valley.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet comes just a day after Union home minister Amit Shah watched the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' movie at a special screening. Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw, were also present at the screening, news agency PTI reported.

The film has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled states Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Earlier in March, The Kashmir Files - the film that depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s - was also made tax-free in several BJP-ruled states. The Opposition accused the BJP of "doing free promotion" for the film.

The Centre has been facing Opposition's flak in the wake of the recent killings of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

A 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was also shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on Tuesday. Earlier this month, two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.