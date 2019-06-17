Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Parliament member. Called back to sign register

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. Thereafter, he flashed a smiled, joined his hands in namaste to greet everyone present and was on his way out when he was called back by members around him for he had forgotten to sign the register – a crucial part for the completion of oath taking.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was seated in the front row, was also seen gesticulating to Rahul Gandhi.

Retracing his steps, the Congress chief then sat down to sign the register.

Thereafter, he walked up to the chair, shook hands and exited the scene.

Gandhi won the election from Wayanad in Kerala.

He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Rahul took the oath in English.

Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins Monday.

“Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India”, he tweeted.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 18:41 IST