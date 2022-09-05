Rahul promises farmers loan waiver, free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat

Kicking off the Congress’s campaign for the assembly elections due later this year in Gujarat, senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a raft of measures, including a farm loan waiver of up to ₹3 lakh, LPG cylinders at ₹500 and free power for farmers and household consumers (up to 300 units).

Addressing the party’s booth-level workers at a ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ in Ahmedabad, Gandhi invoked the country’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, to hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Who was Sardar Patel and who did he fight for? You (BJP) have built his statues, but he was not just a human being, he was the voice of farmers of Gujarat and India. If you have read his speeches or gone through the pages of history, he has never uttered a word against farmers. The BJP works against the people for whom Patel fought for...the three agricultural laws, which were later repealed by the Centre, were meant to take away the rights of farmers,” he said.

Speaking at the Sabarmati riverfront, Gandhi announced the creation of 1 million new jobs in the state, the set up of 3,000 English medium schools where education will be free for girls and a subsidy of ₹5 per litre for milk producers. He also announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of those who died of Covid-19 in Gujarat.

“On one hand, they built the world’s tallest statue as a tribute to Sardar Patel, and on the other hand, they have attacked those for whom Sardar Patel fought and gave his entire life. What is the meaning of the statue?” he said.

Farmers from across the country came out on the streets to protest against the three laws and the BJP claims it fights for the rights of the farmers, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is planning to contest all 182-seats in Gujarat, has also announced freebies and sops, including a farm loan waiver and free electricity up to 300 units.

During his address, Gandhi said people of the state needed to seek permission to even hold protests. “You need to take permission from the one against whom you want to protest...Did Sardar Patel seek permission from the Britishers to revolt? If you could ask Sardar Patel today about what should be done in such a situation, he would ask you to get rid of such a government,” said Gandhi.

He also attacked the ruling BJP government in the state over the recent seizure of a large quantity of drugs, especially from Mundra port.

The ‘Gujarat model’ was one where only a handful of industrialists benefitted, he added.

“The government will immediately give these industrialists as much land as they want. But when the poor and tribals seek a small portion of land, they never get it,” he said.

Expressing the confidence of a victory in the state this time, Gandhi said: “If you fight the way we did in 2017, I assure you that the Congress is going to form the government here.”

Senior Congress leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary K C Venugopal and several senior leaders of the state unit were present at the event.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas hit back at Gandhi’s remarks saying that in the last 75 years, Congress never remembered Sardar Patel, who belonged to their own party.

“When Congress was in rule (at the Centre), they did not felicitate Sardar Patel with Bharat Ratna. Now, Rahul Gandhi trying to woo voters by invoking Sardar Patel is nothing less than a joke. The Gandhi family has time and again attempted to ensure that Sardar is forgotten...The party knows that BJP is winning once again and hence, making tall and hollow promises. I want to ask Rahulji how many poll promises have they fulfilled in the states where they are in power,” said Vyas.

In 2017, Congress won 77 of the total 182 seats in Gujarat assembly, coming second to the BJP which won 99 seats. The minimum number of seats required by a single party to form the government is 92.