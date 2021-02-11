Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach: 10 points
Indian Railways rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach on Wednesday. The railway ministry said that the coaches will be economical as they will be priced between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class. “This new 3-tier air conditioned economy class coach is a symbol of aspirational India bringing AC travel to a larger number of people and enhancing the capacity of our express trains. Undoubtedly, now every rail journey will become a journey of pleasant memories," the statement released by the railway ministry said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the first air conditioned three- tier economy class coach:
1. The coach was rolled out from rail coach factory (RCF) Kapurthala to research, design and standards organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.
2. The coach has been conceived by RCF who started work on the design in October 2020. RCF plans to produce 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal.
3. The design of the coach includes high voltage electric switchgear below the frame and redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators with night lights and luminescent berth numbers.
4. The coach also has an improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.
5. Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to the standard sockets.
Read more: Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today
6. Additional berths have been provided in the coach as the number of berths in the new coach has been increased from 72 to 83.
7. Each coach is also provided with a wider toilet entry door and an additional disabled friendly toilet entry door.
8. For accessing the middle and upper berths, a new ergonomically improved design of ladder has been provided. There is also more headroom in the middle and upper berths.
9. Public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities.
10. The fire safety has also been improved by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, govt row in India, US says committed to supporting democratic values
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will be seen at many places, I am free now: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on situation in Ladakh
Maoist attack on cops: Explosive, gelatin sticks recovered from Jharkhand jungle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points
- The protesting farmers and the central leadership sides have held 11 meetings so far to end the impasse over the legislation but the talks have remained largely inconclusive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18
Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox