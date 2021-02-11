IND USA
A view of the AC three tier economy class coach rolled out by railways.
india news

Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach: 10 points

The coach has an improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Indian Railways rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach on Wednesday. The railway ministry said that the coaches will be economical as they will be priced between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class. “This new 3-tier air conditioned economy class coach is a symbol of aspirational India bringing AC travel to a larger number of people and enhancing the capacity of our express trains. Undoubtedly, now every rail journey will become a journey of pleasant memories," the statement released by the railway ministry said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first air conditioned three- tier economy class coach:

1. The coach was rolled out from rail coach factory (RCF) Kapurthala to research, design and standards organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

2. The coach has been conceived by RCF who started work on the design in October 2020. RCF plans to produce 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal.

3. The design of the coach includes high voltage electric switchgear below the frame and redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators with night lights and luminescent berth numbers.

4. The coach also has an improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.

5. Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to the standard sockets.

6. Additional berths have been provided in the coach as the number of berths in the new coach has been increased from 72 to 83.

7. Each coach is also provided with a wider toilet entry door and an additional disabled friendly toilet entry door.

8. For accessing the middle and upper berths, a new ergonomically improved design of ladder has been provided. There is also more headroom in the middle and upper berths.

9. Public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities.

10. The fire safety has also been improved by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.

