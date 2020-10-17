e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railways to run 392 ‘Festive special’ trains from October 20: Full list here

Railways to run 392 ‘Festive special’ trains from October 20: Full list here

In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph. The schedule and booking of the trains will be finalised by the railway zones.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At present, a total of 666 mail and express trains are running while all regular trains have been suspended indefinitely in view of the pandemic.
At present, a total of 666 mail and express trains are running while all regular trains have been suspended indefinitely in view of the pandemic.(HT Photo)
         

The Railways has given approval to run 392 ‘Festival special’ between October 20 and November 30 to cater to the big festive season rush.

“To clear the festive rush, the ministry of railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special” services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020. The fare for these Festival Special services shall be that applicable for special trains. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph. The schedule and booking of the trains will be finalised by the railway zones.

Check full list here:

 

At present, a total of 666 mail and express trains are running while all regular trains have been suspended indefinitely in view of the pandemic.

tags
top news
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In