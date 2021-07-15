Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express to get back on track from July 21

Shatabdi xpress trains running between Chennai and Bengaluru will resume operations from July 21 , Tamil daily Dina Thanthi reported on Thursday. It was one of the premium trains that were halted since April 28 due to poor occupancy following the Covid-19 second wave.

South Western Railway , in a statement , announced the resumption of operations for this train. Train Number 02028/02027 Krantivira Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru – Chennai MGR Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi trains will resume operations on both sides from July 21 , the statement noted.

Considered one of the fastest trains to commute between South India’s major cities , Train Number 02028 departs from the KSR Bengaluru city junction at 6am and reaches Chennai MGR Central station at 11am. For the return journey , Train Number 02027 departs from Chennai MGR Central station at 5.30pm to reach the KSR Bengaluru City junction at 10.25pm. Operated six days a week , these trains , with two halts between , take roughly five hours to cross the 359 kilometers between these cities.

Bengaluru - Chennai – Bengaluru Shatabdi trains were stopped after the passenger patronage went southwards. Indian Railways stopped operating several trains during the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. As the Covid-19 situation eased with passengers returning for their travels , the trains which were halted are being resumed , according to the railway statement.

The Hubballi-based South Western Railway also announced operating a weekly special train between Hubballi and Chennai on July 21 and 22. The statement from SWR stated that Train Number 07333 Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi – Chennai MGR Central will be operated on July 21 while Train Number 07334 Chennai MGR Central - Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi will be operated on July 22.

This special train connecting Karnataka’s major city in North Western Karnataka with Tamil Nadu’s capital traverses through Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh before reaching Chennai.