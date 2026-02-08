Rain, snow to persist in hilly regions of North India; temperatures to rise in plains

As a Western Disturbance is set to influence weather in North India, isolated to scattered rainfall/ snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region from February 9 (Monday) to February 11 (Wednesday). A wet spell along with isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

According to the India Meteorological Department, a wet spell along with isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on February 8 to February 11, in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 9 to February 11.

A scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph is also “likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh” on February 10.

Gradual rise in minimum temperature in plains The plains in Northwest India will see a gradual rise in minimum temperature by about 2 degree Celsius over the next two days. The temperature may thereafter see gradual fall by about degrees Celsius “during subsequent two days” and no significant change after that.

This comes after Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 notches above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notches above the seasonal average, IMD said.

The weather department also warned of dense to very dense conditions likely during morning/ night hours over isolated places of Uttar Pradesh till February 10. IMD also warned of “dense fog conditions likely during morning/night hours at isolated places over Uttarakhand” till February 10.

Dense fog conditions are also likely during morning hours at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till February 10; and Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya till February 9, according to IMD.

The weather office has forecast shallow fog on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius.