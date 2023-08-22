News / India News / Rainfall in Delhi-NCR brings respite in humidity; lowers temperature

Sanskriti Falor
Aug 22, 2023

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers was likely to occur over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

New Delhi along with other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) received significant rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite to several areas from high humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers was likely to occur over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

Students enjoy the rains in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)
Students enjoy the rains in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

The meteorological department stated that the maximum temperature of Delhi was likely to be 35.8 degrees Celcius and the minimum 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity was predicted to be 80 per cent and the minimum to be 63 per cent.

IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and in adjoining areas of Karnal, Panipat, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), Gangoh, Deoband, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (UP), Pilani, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan).

The weather department also predicted that light intensity rainfall or drizzle was to continue over and in adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Shamli, Sahaswan, Ganjdundwara, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Jajau (UP), Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Dholpur (Rajasthan).

Delhi, in the past four months, has recorded above normal rainfall and the cumulative precipitation so far this year has already already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm. However, in August this year, the rainfall recorded has largely been in deficit with the total of this month's rainfall being 85 per cent less than normal.

The Capital on Monday was unusually hot, as it recorded the highest day-time temperature for August in the last four years. On Monday, mercury at Safdarjung — the base weather station— touched 38.1 degrees Celsius (°C), which was four degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was also more than Sunday’s 36.8°C.

IMD official said on Tuesday, “The maximum will be around 36°C on Tuesday and dip down to 33°C on Wednesday. On Tuesday, we expected some rain in the early hours of the day and this activity is mainly due to the monsoon trough moving northwards. It is likely to pass through Delhi during this period.”

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

