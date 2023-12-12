Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Vasundhara Raje return, or will winds of change sweep in? BJP MLAs meet at 4pm

Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: After setting the suspense in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party will pick new chief minister face in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The anticipation surrounding the appointment of Rajasthan's new CM is set to come to an end as a BJP legislature party meeting is slated for 4 pm. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje(PTI)

BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said that the event will occur at the party's state headquarters. BJP central observer defence minister Rajnath Singh along with co-observers national vice-president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde will discuss the CM face.

Attendance is compulsory for all newly elected MLAs, and the chief minister's announcement will be made during the meeting.

Who are the potential candidates for the next CM of Rajasthan?

• Former CM Vasundhara Raje

• MLA Baba Balaknath

• Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

• Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

•Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

High-stakes negotiations have been underway for over 10 days, spanning from Delhi to Jaipur, following the BJP's victory with 115 seats out of the 199 contested.

The polling in one constituency was deferred due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.