Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Vasundhara Raje return, or will winds of change sweep in? BJP MLAs meet at 4pm
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Intense talks have been going on from Delhi to Jaipur, following the BJP's win of 115 seats out of 199.
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: After setting the suspense in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party will pick new chief minister face in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The anticipation surrounding the appointment of Rajasthan's new CM is set to come to an end as a BJP legislature party meeting is slated for 4 pm.
BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said that the event will occur at the party's state headquarters. BJP central observer defence minister Rajnath Singh along with co-observers national vice-president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde will discuss the CM face.
Attendance is compulsory for all newly elected MLAs, and the chief minister's announcement will be made during the meeting.
Who are the potential candidates for the next CM of Rajasthan?
• Former CM Vasundhara Raje
• MLA Baba Balaknath
• Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
• Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
•Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
High-stakes negotiations have been underway for over 10 days, spanning from Delhi to Jaipur, following the BJP's victory with 115 seats out of the 199 contested.
The polling in one constituency was deferred due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 12, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Top contenders for the post- Kirodi Lal Meena
• Kirodi Lal Meena won election from Sawai Madhopur seat.
• The 72-year-old BJP veteran resigned from Rajya Sabha membership to be in state politics.
• Meena served as a Cabinet minister in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008.
• However, he departed from the party in 2008 due to purported disagreements with Ms. Raje. Remarkably, in March 2018, he rejoined the BJP.Dec 12, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Observers yet to arrive in JaipurDec 12, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Top contenders for the post- Diya Kumari
• Diya Kumari, the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur, joined the BJP in 2013.
• She was elected to the Rajasthan assembly in the elections held in 2013 from Sawai Madhopur by defeating Kirodi Lal Meena.
• In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she won from Rajsamand constituency by a margin of 5.51 lakh votes and entered the parliament.
• In the recent polls, she won the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes.Dec 12, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Top contenders for the post- Baba Balak Nath
• Baba Balak Nath resigned from Lok Sabha membership where he represented Alwar.
• In the recent assembly elections, he won from Tijara constituency.
• Referred to as 'Rajasthan ka Yogi,' Balak Nath holds the position of the eighth 'mahant' at Baba Mast Nath Math.Dec 12, 2023 10:43 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Top contenders for the post- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is a prominent contender.
• He gained recognition by defeating Ashok Gehlot's son in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
• Shekhawat is has long affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and enjoys support from the party's leadership.
• Ashok Gehlot has accused Shekhawat of a credit cooperative scam and attempting to overthrow the Congress government in 2020.Dec 12, 2023 10:22 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Vasundhara Raje’s show of strength
The supporters of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, a key contender for the CM post, gathered at her residence for a meeting. Several party MLAs and leaders, including Devi Singh Bhati and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati along with his grandson, met her.Dec 12, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Who are the BJP central observers?
• Defence minister Rajnath Singh
• BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey
• BJP’s national general secretary Vinod TawdeDec 12, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Announcement LIVE Updates: BJP newly elected MLAs to meet today
BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm at the party’s state headquarters in Jaipur.Share this articleStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-