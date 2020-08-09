Rajasthan CM directs use of RT-PCR instead of rapid antigen test for Covid-19

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:12 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to use reliable kits such as Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) to detect Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), instead of the antigen-based rapid detection test.

Gehlot said the state government will not use antigen test kits as the experts have questioned its credibility.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Reviewing the situation of coronavirus pandemic in Rajasthan, Gehlot said plasma therapy should be adopted on a large scale for the treatment of the viral disease. He suggested that a campaign should be launched to motivate patients, who have recovered and are healthy after treatment to donate plasma.

“To achieve the goal of saving the lives of people from this pandemic, work should be done making plasma therapy as the theme,” he said.

The chief minister expressed his concern over the perception among people that there has been some laxity in the fight against the pandemic. He directed officials to be vigilant and strict to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Officials said in the meeting that the Covid-19 death rate in the state is 1.53%, which is lower than the national average of 2.1%.

Gehlot asked officials to focus on reducing the death rate. “If despite the increase in the number of infected people, the death rate remains controlled, it will be a big achievement,” he said.