Rajasthan explores feasibility of creating manufacturing hubs along highways

Rajasthan explores feasibility of creating manufacturing hubs along highways

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:47 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is exploring the possibility of establishing manufacturing hubs along highways in the state to bring in investment and create jobs, a senior official of the industry department has said.

Under the proposal, the state is looking at designating areas along highways as manufacturing hubs. These projects would be on the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Bharatmala, which focus on developing economic corridors, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The state government has asked the task force of the industry department to study the possibility of declaring land on both the sides of state and national highways as manufacturing zones and easing the process of conversion of land, the official said.

Referring to the benefits of such hubs, the official said: “Along the highways, there are generally no residential areas. The transportation cost of raw materials will be low, and warehouses will be close as they usually are located along highways.”

As a pilot, the state has started some projects, such as the upcoming oil refinery in Barmer, and a petroleum chemicals and petrochemicals investment region (PCPIR) being developed along the Jodhpur-Barmer highway. A detailed project report has also been prepared.

The official said two locations had been identified by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for PCRIP –Borawas Kalawa (where land has been acquired to develop an industrial area) and Ram Nagar Thob (where land has been identified).

“Two major express highways – Delhi-Vadodara and Jamnagar Amritsar – cross Rajasthan. Now, industrial development is mostly near highways and railways. The state is looking for land banks close to highways as it is all about connectivity,” the official said.

Besides PCPIR, the state has developed and sold clusters for sports goods and toys at Khuskheda in Bhiwadi, which will benefit domestic business.

Similarly, gas grids are being established in Rajasthan so that raw materials going from the state to Gujarat for making ceramic goods, in the absence of a gas grid, will be utilised here. The state has identified two locations for gas grids and six firms have shown interest.

CII Rajasthan chairman Vishal Baid said the National Highways Authority of India accomplished the figure for the highest ever highway construction of 3,979 km in fiscal 2020.

“We should take advantage of this widespread facility and establish industrial manufacturing hubs alongside these national highways, which will provide easy access to transport raw material and finished goods to various places, with minimum traffic congestion. It will save fuel and lead time and also decrease pollution levels in cities due to the movement of heavy vehicles,” he said.

