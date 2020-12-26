e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

“The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the state under the protocol and the guidelines of the government,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Jaipur
Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Ajay Maken and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a media interaction on the completion of two years of the latter's government, at CM Residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Ajay Maken and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a media interaction on the completion of two years of the latter's government, at CM Residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(Photo by Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)
         

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the government’s protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

“The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the state under the protocol and the guidelines of the government,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister also said that Congress MLA Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya has volunteered to get himself vaccinated in a trial of Covid vaccine, and now senior IAS officer Dr Prithviraj is getting himself vaccinated.

This will encourage other people to get themselves volunteering for the vaccination, he tweeted.

The third phase trial of the country’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Covaxin’ prepared by Bharat Biotech launched in Jaipur has been funded by Indian Council of Medical Research in cooperation with National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Gehlot further stated that he completely believed that the act of volunteering will increase the confidence of the people.

tags
top news
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In