Rajasthan to bring law against mob lynchings: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday promised to enact laws to check mob lynching and other hate crimes in the state.

Addressing the state assembly during a debate on the state budget, Gehlot expressed concern over incidents of mob lynching in Rajasthan. “Incidents like mob lynching disturb all...someone is killed because of a misunderstanding, which is very disturbing. Religion should be kept out of this,” he said.

He recalled a case in Sirohi district where a couple was killed for getting married. “What right do they have to kill?” he asked. “A strict law will be enacted to curb incidents of honour killing too.”

Rajasthan has been in news for mob lynchings. A mob thrashed 28-year-old Rakbar Khan to death on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar district in July last year. A friend who accompanied him managed to escape. Earlier in April 2017, Pehlu Khan, a cattle farmer, was also lynched in Alwar as he was returning home from a market with two cows and two calves.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:59 IST