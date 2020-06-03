e-paper
Rajasthan to buy 100 fire engines to fight locust invasion

Rajasthan to buy 100 fire engines to fight locust invasion

District Collectors in Rajasthan have also been allocated funds from SDRF for the purchase of tractor mounted sprayers and other vehicles, chemical and for other arrangements for locust control.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A locust swarms over Bikaner in Rajasthan.
A locust swarms over Bikaner in Rajasthan.(PTI)
         

The Rajasthan government will purchase 100 fire engines from the state disaster response fund (SDRF). The vehicles will be used in locust control apart from other calamity relief activities, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The district collectors have also been allocated funds from SDRF for the purchase of tractor mounted sprayers and other vehicles, chemical and for other arrangements for locust control. All the collectors have been allocated Rs 1.47 crore. Along with this, the recruitment process of 290 assistant agriculture officers and one thousand 900 agricultural supervisors in the Department of Agriculture will also be completed soon, the statement said.

In a review meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence to take stock of the locust invasion, agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary said that there is no dearth of resources to control locusts.

They said a district-wise strategy has to be drawn up to fight the locusts.

Congress deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary said that in view of the frequent attacks of locusts, it has become necessary to strengthen the locust warning organization.

Principal secretary of agriculture department, Naresh Pal Gangwar said that till now locust control has been carried out across 95,000 hectare area.

Over the past few weeks locust swarms have invaded Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

