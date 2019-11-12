Rajasthan University refuses to hold talk on Savarkar

india

The history department at the University of Rajasthan has declined to allow a talk on BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar, organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

The Congress government in Rajasthan had earlier dropped the prefix ‘Veer’ from Savarkar’s name in school text books which had led to strong objection from the BJP and the RSS.

An official in the ICHR, on condition of anonymity, said that they had approached the Rajasthan University to give space in the campus for a seminar on Savarkar but it was denied. The talk is scheduled in January 2020.

The ICHR is holding the talks in several cities including Jaipur, Guwahati, Port Blair and Pune. The first in the series of talks ‘The Truth about Savarkar’ was held in Delhi on Monday.

Dr Pramila Poonia, head of the History Department at Rajasthan university, said they did not want to get into any controversy.

“We held a seminar on Gandhi recently during which ICHR officials were present and there was mention about a talk on Savarkar. If ICHR makes a formal request, we need to discuss this. We will have to discuss it in the department and take a decision as we don’t want any controversy,” she said.

Dr Poonia added that it would be difficult to hold another national level seminar in the university premises so soon after the seminar on Gandhi.

The ICHR official said they had contacted the history department but they were unwilling to give space in the university premises. “Though they did not give any clear reason, they said that if ICHR wanted to conduct a seminar on some other theme instead of Savarkar, the department would think about collaborating,” the ICHR official said.

He said the ICHR, an autonomous academic body funded by the central government, is trying to explore other alternative venues for the talk.