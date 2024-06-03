Rajkot municipal corporation suspends 2 officials over illegal TRP Game Zone

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has suspended the city’s town planning officer (TPO) MD Sagathiya and assistant TPO Mukesh Makwana following their arrest in connection with the devastating fire at the TRP gaming zone on May 25, which killed 27 people, officials said on Monday. Debris being removed from the game zone site where a fire broke out on Saturday, in Rajkot on May 27. (PTI)

The suspension orders were issued against the backdrop of the crime branch’s investigation that revealed the officers failed to take action against the illegal construction of the gaming facility despite initiating proceedings in April 2023. Officials said notices were initially issued ordering the owners of the TRP gaming zone to remove the unauthorized structure within seven days.

But instead of following through, the officers gave the owners an opportunity to regularise the construction under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act (GRUDA), 2022, said a government official close to the development.

Municipal commissioner Devang Desai suspended the two officials, citing irresponsibility, carelessness, laxity, dereliction, and acts that have harmed the municipal corporation’s reputation.

The corporation had earlier suspended three other officers – Gautam Joshi, assistant town planning officer, Jaydip Chaudhary, an assistant engineer in the town planning department, and Rohit Vigora, the fire station officer in charge of RMC’s Kalavad Road fire station.

The crime branch’s investigation revealed that the officers were aware of the illegal construction of the tin shed housing the indoor gaming facilities at the TRP gaming zone but failed to take appropriate action. The devastating fire on May 25 ripped through the three-story tin shed, which was 50 meters wide and 60 meters long, resulting in 27 fatalities and injuries to nine people.

The Rajkot crime branch has also arrested four owners and a manager of the TRP gaming zone, in addition to the four suspended officers. Investigations by authorities have revealed major safety lapses at the facility, including the lack of a fire NOC and emergency exits, as well as ongoing welding work, which may have contributed to the fire.