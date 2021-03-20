Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', India important partner, says latter
- Lloyd Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
US Defence secretary Lloyd J Austin III met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed strengthening and elevating defence ties between the two countries. Singh told reporters India is committed to further strengthen its robust defence partnership with the US.
After talks concluded Singh told news agency PTI he urged the US defence equipment manufacturing industry to make good use of the liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector. The Finance Ministry allows FDI in the defence sector up to 74 per cent under the automatic route.
“I invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the defence sector,” PTI said quoting Singh.
Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
Austin who landed in Delhi on Friday is on a three-day visit to India.
Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', India important partner, says latter
- Lloyd Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
Mehta ‘was all but forced to quit under pressure’, academics say in open letter
83.7% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported in these 6 states
- On Saturday, the country witnessed the highest surge of Covid-19 cases in 111 days and the highest single-day spike this year.
News updates from HT| Detention of Canadians strains China-West ties: Trudeau
Dattatreya Hosabale becomes RSS general secretary, replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi
SUV case: NIA recreates crime scene with Sachin Waze near Ambani's house
- The scene was recreated late on Friday night, in which Waze was asked to walk there for some time wearing a white kurta
Defence Ministry seals deal with BDL to acquire 4,690 anti-tank guided missiles
India committed to advance gender equality, women empowerment: Smriti Irani
US to give India access to better technologies to meet Indo-Pacific challenge
Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station
Highest daily spike in 111 days: India records 40,953 fresh infections in 24 hrs
Amid fears of 2nd wave, India records more than 20k cases daily in past 5 days
- The top five states which have been consistently reporting high numbers for the past one week are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.