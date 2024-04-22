Rajnath Singh meets Indian Army soldiers in Siachen: ‘It is the capital of…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the troops at Siachen Base Camp in Ladakh on Monday, April 22, interacting with the armed forces personnel stationed there. He paid homage to the “Bravehearts” by laying a wreath at the war memorial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the armed forces personnel while visiting Siachen, the world's highest battlefield.(ANI)

Addressing the troops, Rajnath Singh said, “I congratulate you for the way you protect the country at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. The land of Siachen is not ordinary, it symbolises the country's sovereignty and perseverance. It embodies our national determination. While Delhi is our national capital, Mumbai is our economic capital, and Bengaluru is our technological capital, Siachen is the capital of valour and courage.”

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh stood alongside army personnel, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” In another clip, he engaged with each army member, inquiring about their name, designation, and place of origin.

One of the personnel, Captain Suman, is set to be deployed at Kumar Post of Siachen Glacier on May 1. The ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoes filled the air at Kumar's post at Siachen Glacier in Ladakh as jawans raised slogans following their interaction with the defence minister.

Earlier in the day, before departing from Delhi to Siachen, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, “Leaving New Delhi for Siachen. Looking forward to interact with our courageous Armed Forces Personnel deployed there.”

The Siachen Glacier is situated in the eastern Karakoram range within the Himalayas.

The Siachen Glacier, situated at about 20,000 feet within the Karakoram mountain range, is the highest battle field in the world. Here, soldiers confront severe challenges such as frostbite and strong winds.

On April 13, the Indian Army commemorated its “40th year of presence at Siachen.” Officials said the force's operational capabilities have significantly enhanced, largely due to the improved infrastructure in the region over recent years.

During “Operation Meghdoot” initiated on April 13, 1984, the Indian Army secured full control over the glacier.

In January of the previous year, Captain Shiva Chauhan, belonging to the Army's Corps of Engineers, was deployed to a frontline post in the Siachen Glacier. This marked the first operational deployment of a female Army officer on a pivotal battlefield.