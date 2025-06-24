Rajnath Singh to lead India delegation at SCO defence ministers' meeting in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a high-level Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting to be held at Qingdao, China from June 25 to 26, 2025, according to the official statement from the Ministry of Defence. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO.(PTI)

During the meeting, the Defence Ministers are expected to discuss a number of issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states.

As per the release, the Defence Minister is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision for achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the meeting.

India attaches special importance to SCO in promoting multi-lateralism, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states.

SCO is an inter-governmental organisation established in 2001. India became a full member in 2017 and assumed the rotating Chairmanship in 2023.

The SCO member countries include Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus, besides India. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move'.