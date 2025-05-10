Rajouri additional deputy commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, injured in Pakistani shelling, dies; CM Omar Abdullah reacts

The additional district development commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa, was killed in one of the shelling by Pakistan that rocked the city early Saturday morning. The border district in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly under full-scale attack, with loud explosions heard in multiple parts since dawn. A shell hit Raj Kumar Thappa’s residence at around 5.30 am on Saturday morning(HT)

Track live updates of India-Pakistan military tensions here.

Reacting to the tragic news, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the state’s administrative services have lost a dedicated officer. He added that on Friday, Thappa was accompanying the state’s deputy chief minister around Rajouri district. He also attended an online meeting chaired by Omar Abdullah.

Abdullah added that Thappa died after his residence in Rajouri was hit by Pakistan shelling on Saturday morning.

Also read: India attacks 3 Pakistani airbases after 26 Indian locations targeted: What we know so far

“Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar Abdullah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A shell hit Thappa’s residence around 5.30 am. He had stepped out of his house after hearing multiple explosions and then went inside his home. The shell hit Thappa’s room.

People in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning, hours after Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry claimed that India targeted three military bases there. He made the claims during a press briefing called hurriedly on Saturday morning, however, did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Among cities that heard loud explosions this morning are Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri, and Udhampur. Heavy shelling was also reported from the Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Gurez, Uri, Hamirpur and Pallanwala.