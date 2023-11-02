News / India News / Rajya Sabha panel to hold meeting, take up pending cases of privilege breach

Rajya Sabha panel to hold meeting, take up pending cases of privilege breach

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Rajya Sabha’s privileges committee will hold meeting on Friday to review pending cases of breach of privilege against lawmakers, officials said.

The Rajya Sabha’s privileges committee will hold a meeting on Friday to review all pending cases of breach of privilege against lawmakers, officials aware of the matter said, two days after the Supreme Court said that an indefinite suspension of a member of Parliament, especially from the Opposition, was a matter of serious concern.

In a notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that the meeting will take place on Friday but added that its agenda will be circulated later.
In a notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that the meeting will take place on Friday but added that its agenda will be circulated later.

The complaints against suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Derek O’Brien were pending before the panel and were likely to be taken up during the November 3 meeting, according to the officials cited above.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The Rajya Sabha’s committee of privileges will meet on November 3 to review all pending cases to secure expeditious processing and finalisation of its report in breach of privilege cases for consideration of its recommendations by the states,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

In a notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that the meeting will take place on Friday but added that its agenda will be circulated later.

“The complaints against AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and TMC MP Derek O’Brien are before the committee. The upcoming meet of the committee holds significance against the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court observations while hearing Raghav Chadha’s petition against his suspension,” said the official quoted earlier.

Read Here: Supreme Court issues notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat over AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension

The 34-year-old AAP MP was suspended on August 11 during the monsoon session of Parliament over an alleged breach of privilege. Chadha was accused of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee for considering the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 that seeks to diminish the power of the elected AAP government in the Capital over services.

On a complaint by the five MPs alleging breach of privilege, the same was referred to the privileges committee and he was suspended till the committee submitted its final report.

Singh was suspended from the Upper House on July 24 for repeatedly “violating” the directives of the chair.At least three privilege notices are pending against Derek O’Brien.

Hearing Chadha’s plea against his suspension, the top court on Monday said that ousting an Opposition MP not only deprived the people of that constituency of representation in the House but also removes a voice distinct from the ruling party.

“He (Chadha) is a member of the Opposition and it’s important to have such voices in Parliament. We must be very careful about excluding members of the Opposition from Parliament. Exclusion of members of the Opposition from the House is a serious matter. He is representative of a voice which is different than the ruling party, and this is a serious concern for the constitutional court,” said a bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out