Ram Mandir inauguration: 3-layer security detail deployed to shield Ayodhya temple

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been shielded with rigid security details to ensure high-level safety of the premises and visitors during the consecration ceremony on January 22. A three-layered security, manned by the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Security Force (SSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), has been installed to guard the temple. A police commando takes his position on top of an armoured vehicle in front of a Hindu Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and younger brother Laxman's hoarding on a street ahead of the opening of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya(REUTERS)

Nearly 100 SSF commandos, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in highly specialised anti-terror tactics, have been deployed at key vantage positions in and around the temple complex, the Times of India reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, CRPF troops will be deployed in the main temple to cordon off the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Lord Ram was placed. The central force has been guarding the Ramjanmbhoomi since the late 90s. SSF official Vivek Srivastava told TOI that the state force has the largest component, with 1,400 personnel from UP Police and PAC that will be deployed in the ‘red’ zone just outside the temple.

Security is being ensured using artificial intelligence, drones and CCTVs

Areas outside the ‘red’ zone have been marked ‘yellow’, which will be patrolled by PAC and UP civil police personnel. Meanwhile, SSF personnel will patrol the temple surroundings.

UP Police deployed extra forces in Ayodhya to manage the law and order situations in the temple town. Artificial intelligence, drones and CCTVs have been installed to ensure top-notch security in the city.

SPG to be present for PM's security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘pran pratistha’ as the main ‘yajman’ and inaugurate the Ram Temple on January 22. The Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the protection of the PM, will also be involved in the security arrangements.

For the past two or three months, NSG has been training the SSF personnel with anti-terror and intervention tactics. It has imparted other skills, including precision firing with arms such as assault rifles, MP5 guns and pistols.