‘Ram Rajya will begin today’: Chief priest on Ayodhya temple pran pratishtha

On the occasion of the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya today, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that with the today's ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over. Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das (ANI)

"From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya the change that will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," news agency ANI quoted priest Das as saying.

"...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." he added.

The temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is geared up for the much-awaited grand pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is a historic moment as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance.

The ceremony, scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country, and dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also be in attendance. The mega event has drawn attention not only from national but also from global audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

(With inputs from ANI)