Ram Temple consecration event: How Hindus across the world plan festivities

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya on Monday. Hindu communities across the world are gearing up for celebrations on the occasion. Here's a look at the celebration of Hindu communities across the world ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ event on Monday. Workers decorate the entrance gate on the eve of Ram Temple's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Mauritius to light ‘diyas’, recite ‘ramayan path’

High Commissioner of Mauritius Haymandoyal Dillum said he has exciting plans for the Mauritian community. Dillum said that the ‘diya’ or earthern lamp would be lit in all temples of Mauritius on the day of the ‘pran pratishtha' and that ‘Ramayan Path’ will also be recited. "In all the temples, one 'diya' will be lit, and 'Ramayan Path' will be recited during that day," High Commissioner Dillum told news agency ANI. The Mauritian government has also granted a two-hour break for Hindu officers working with the government of Mauritius on Monday.

France to hold grand ‘rath yatra’

France will host the ‘Ram rath yatra’ and ‘puja’ after the consecration ceremony concludes in Ayodhya on Monday. The 'rath yatra' scheduled to commence from Place De La Chapelle at 12 pm will culminate at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Place De Trocadero by 3 pm. The procession will pass through significant landmarks such as Arc de Triomphe, the Musée de Louver, Place De La Republique, and will finally conclude at Place De Trocadero.

Billboard spree in US

The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has installed more than 40 billboards across 10 states, including Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia in the run-up to the consecration event in Ayodhya. The iconic Times Square in New York City will also livestream the consecration ceremony on Monday.

The devotees of Lord Ram in the US also organised a car rally in New Jersey ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony. The Tesla musical show in Maryland also drew significant interest. More than 100 Tesla-owning devotees gathered at the Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Maryland, turning the parking lot into a sacred stage.

Canadian towns declare Jan 22 as ‘Ram Mandir Day’

Three Canadian municipalities have declared Jan 22 as ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day’. Arunesh Giri, founder and president of the Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) said that HCF along with the Vishwa Jain Sanghathan Canada (VJSC), has successfully obtained proclamations from three cities - Brampton, Oakville, and Brantford - declaring January 22, 2024, as Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day.

The proclamation issued by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that “the celebration of the day will “serve as an opportunity for community to honour and recognise the cultural and spiritual significance of this momentous occasion”.

(With inputs from ANI)