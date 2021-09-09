Ram temple likely to be open to public by 2023, construction as per schedule

The construction work of the Ram temple structure is proceeding as per the schedule and the temple is likely to be open for devotees by 2023, PTI reported quoting a source. The structure will be made using Rajasthan's pink stone, also known as Bansi Paharpur. No steel will be used in the construction, the report said.

The temple campus will include a museum, a research centre a gaushala and a yagya shala. Special focus will be on the conservation and development of heritage structures like Kuber Tila and Sita Koop. The entire temple complex has been designed on zero discharge concept and green building features, the report said.

As of now, the excavated area is being filled with 'Engineered Fill' in 48 layers to ensure the structural longevity of the temple. The construction will be based on the zero discharge concept and green building features.

"About four lakh cubic feet of stone (Bansi Paharpur) will be used in the construction of the temple. No steel will be used in the construction of the temple. It has been decided to use Jodhpur stone for the Parkota (complex) of the temple. The plan to enable devotees to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram by the year 2023 seems within reach," an insider told PTI.

The design of the structure is in full compliance with Central Building Research Institute norms. It was developed by the institute only after a computerised simulation for any earthquake track of 2,500 years, the report said.

VHP national general secretary Milind Parande earlier said that the foundation of the temple will be completed by the end of this month and the first week of October this year. "The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on ahead of time. The foundation of the temple will be completed by September-end or in the first week of October. Bhagwan Ram Lalla will sit in the 'garbhagriha' by December 2023," he had said.

Some members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways have recently inspected the construction of a new railway station in Ayodhya, which is also modelled on the Ram temple.