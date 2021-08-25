Rane’s arrest justified but custody not needed: Court

The arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane over his derogatory remark against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was justified but his custodial interrogation is not needed, a court at Mahad observed as it granted bail to the 69-year-old late on Tuesday.

“Considering the reason for arrest and other reasons, I found that the arrest is justified,” magistrate S S Patil said in the order, a detailed copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

Noting that while a few sections under which Rane was booked were non-bailable, they were not punishable with life or death. “Considering these factors, no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if the accused is released on bail,” the court said, adding that “the accused shall not commit a similar type of offence”.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday from Ratnagiri district following his remarks that he wanted to slap the chief minister for allegedly confusing the number of years since India got independence during the latter’s August 15 address.

The police sought his custody for seven days, which the court refused and remanded him to judicial custody till September 4. Rane’s advocates then moved a bail application.

The plea was heard and Rane was granted bail on a surety of ₹15,000. He was directed to appear at the office of Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday adjourned till September 17, the hearing of Rane’s plea for quashing of cases filed against him after the Maharashtra government said it would not take any “coercive action” against the Union minister in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered in Nashik.

Nashik Cyber Police has booked the Union minister under sections 500 (defamation) and 153 (b) (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Cases against Rane were also filed in Pune and Mahad.

(With PTI inputs)