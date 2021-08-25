Home / India News / Rane’s arrest justified but custody not needed: Court
Union minister Narayan Rane addresses reporters at his Juhu residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)
Union minister Narayan Rane addresses reporters at his Juhu residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news

Rane’s arrest justified but custody not needed: Court

Rane was arrested on Tuesday from Ratnagiri district following his remarks that he wanted to slap the chief minister for allegedly confusing the number of years since India got independence during the latter’s August 15 address.
READ FULL STORY
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:53 PM IST

The arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane over his derogatory remark against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was justified but his custodial interrogation is not needed, a court at Mahad observed as it granted bail to the 69-year-old late on Tuesday.

“Considering the reason for arrest and other reasons, I found that the arrest is justified,” magistrate S S Patil said in the order, a detailed copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

Noting that while a few sections under which Rane was booked were non-bailable, they were not punishable with life or death. “Considering these factors, no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if the accused is released on bail,” the court said, adding that “the accused shall not commit a similar type of offence”.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday from Ratnagiri district following his remarks that he wanted to slap the chief minister for allegedly confusing the number of years since India got independence during the latter’s August 15 address.

The police sought his custody for seven days, which the court refused and remanded him to judicial custody till September 4. Rane’s advocates then moved a bail application.

The plea was heard and Rane was granted bail on a surety of 15,000. He was directed to appear at the office of Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday adjourned till September 17, the hearing of Rane’s plea for quashing of cases filed against him after the Maharashtra government said it would not take any “coercive action” against the Union minister in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered in Nashik.

Nashik Cyber Police has booked the Union minister under sections 500 (defamation) and 153 (b) (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Cases against Rane were also filed in Pune and Mahad.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.