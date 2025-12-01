Ranthambore tigress gives birth to three cubs

A tigress (T-2307) at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has given birth to three cubs, state forest minister Sanjay Sharma said on X on Monday, sharing a video from a camera trap. Ten cubs have been born this year in the reserve. Ten cubs have been born in the reserve this year. (Sourced/Representative)

“Exciting news from Ranthambore National Park. T-2307 has been sighted with three cubs in the Berda area of the Kundera range. Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all the people of the state.”

A forest department official said their staff spotted the tigress with her cubs a few weeks ago during the daily monitoring. “It could not then be confirmed due to the lack of footage. Now, their movement has been recorded. The cubs seem to be two to three months old.”

He added that Kundera Range’s Berda and Lahopur are the major areas of T-2307. “She is four years old and the daughter of T-111 and T-121. It is her first litter. The department is continuously monitoring and tracking the tigress to ensure the safety of the mother and her cubs.”

On May 4, tigress T-111, also known as Shakti, was spotted with two cubs in the forest area under Ranthambore’s Zone 4 and the Kundera Range. She had previously given birth to four cubs in 2021. Shakti was part of Krishna (T-19)’s last litter.

Earlier this year, Tigress T-2313 gave birth to two cubs, followed by Tigress Sultana, who delivered three.