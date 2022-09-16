Raped by 10-15 men every day at Gurugram spa, ordeal recorded, alleges teen

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the operator of a Gurugram spa and her aides where the teen worked as a receptionist. “I was raped by 10 to 15 men every day”, the girl was quoted as saying by PTI.

An FIR was registered against four persons, including the spa operator, a woman, at the Women Police Station, Sector 51, on Wednesday night.

The first time the girl went to police, she was compelled to give a false statement and say that she was in love with one of the accused, Rubel, who had pledged to marry her, and the case was dismissed, according to police.

The girl said she met a woman in the city who introduced her to a relative and landed her a job at the cousin's spa. In the police complaint, the girl said that on her first day in the job, the spa operator forced her into a room where a man reportedly raped her. “My ordeal started the very first day of my job when they forcibly sent me inside a room at the spa with a man who raped me,” she said.

"When I threatened to quit, the spa operator and her helpers threatened to disseminate the video of the act with the man and was forced to continue in the job. Several men sexually attacked me in the spa over the next four or five days.

"I therefore stopped coming, but the accused threatened to release my films and called me to a hotel, where they beat me up," she said in the police complaint, adding that she feared for her and her parents' lives and filed the case on Wednesday.

“I forced myself to go the spa for five more days during which I was sexually exploited by 10 to 15 men every day,” the girl wrote in her complaint.

She further said in the FIR that the accused were part of a gang that enticed naive young women into prostitution.

(With agency inputs)

