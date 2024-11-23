Ravi Rana, ex-MP Navneet Rana's husband, leading in Maharashtra's Badnera seat

Ravi Rana, the husband of BJP leader Navneet Rana, is leading from Maharashtra's Badnera constituency by a whopping margin of 47119 votes. He is an independent politician who has been winning from the constituency since 2009. Ravi Rana(HT photo)

Ravi Rana completed his bachelor of commerce from Amravati College. He got married to actor Navneet Kaur in 2011. His wife later became a member of parliament.

In 2019, Ravi Rana defeated Shiv Sena candidate Priti Sanjay Band with a margin of 15541 votes. He supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In April 2022, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police as they were adamant about reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's house, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

Later they were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on the orders of the local magistrate

The couple is an ardent follower of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

According to his poll affidavit, Ravi Rana has total assets of ₹12 crore and liabilities of ₹7 crore. His profession is social work and farming. His source of income is rent and farming.

In October, he announced that Navneet Rana will not contest the Maharashtra assembly polls as the Bharatiya Janata Party had assured her membership of the Rajya Sabha.

"I feel Navneet Rana will not contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders of the party have continuously said she will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, which I think is appropriate for her," the MLA said.

Navneet Rana was defeated from the Amravati (SC) seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by Congress' Balwant Wankhade.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra and was leading in 222 of the 288 assembly seats.