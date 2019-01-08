RBI names Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as head of panel on digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has named Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the chairman of a special committee to assess the digitisation of payments in the country.

Nilekani will head the high-level five-member committee on deepening of digital payments.

Apart from Nilekani, the committee will have HR Khan, former deputy governor RBI, Kishore Sansi, former MD and CEO Vijaya Bank, Aruna Sharma, former secretary, ministry of Information technology and steel, and Sanjay Jain, chief innovation officer, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship, IIM Ahmedabad.

As per the terms of reference, the committee will review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country, identify the current gaps in the ecosystem and suggest ways to bridge them. It will also assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion.

The five-member panel will also undertake cross-country analyses to identify the best practices that can be adopted in our country to accelerate digitisation of the economy and financial inclusion through greater use of digital payments.

It will also suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments as well as a medium term strategy for deepening of digital payments.

The Committee will submit its report within 90 days from the date of its first meeting.

Nilekani has earlier worked as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and oversaw the implementation of the Aadhaar card in the country during the UPA regime.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:08 IST