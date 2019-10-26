e-paper
RBI ombudsman for northeastern states commits suicide in Odisha

Police in Jajpur district said Ashish Ranjan Samal, who worked as the banking ombudsman of the northeastern states, had come to meet his mother at his native village Naraharipur on October 23.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:28 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Bhubaneswar, Hindustan Times
A 52-year-old general manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from Odisha and working in Assam’s Guwahati was found hanging in a hotel room in the eastern state’s Jajpur district. (Representative Photo)
A 52-year-old general manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from Odisha and working in Assam’s Guwahati was found hanging in a hotel room in the eastern state’s Jajpur district, police said on Friday.

Police in Jajpur district said Ashish Ranjan Samal, who worked as the banking ombudsman of the northeastern states, had come to meet his mother at his native village Naraharipur on October 23.

The next day Samal was supposed to leave for Bhubaneswar where his doctor wife worked in a private hospital. He has a son who is studying in a higher secondary class.

However, instead of reaching Bhubaneswar he checked into a hotel in Chandikhol area of Jajpur district on October 24.

“But by late evening, his family members grew anxious as they failed to contact him. Today (Friday) morning, when the hotel staff knocked at the door of the room, he did not answer. When he did not open the door till late, the hotel staff called us up,” said Badachana police sub-inspector Saheed Khan.

“When we reached the hotel and broke upon the door of his room, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet. Prima facies it seems a case of suicide,” said Khan.

His body was later sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The exact reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained but it is suspected that the banker killed himself over family dispute.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 05:28 IST

