 RBI will not allow ‘loose money’ situation, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
Jan 07, 2019-Monday
New Delhi
RBI will not allow ‘loose money’ situation, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not “throttle” their functioning, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2019 13:53 IST
New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not like the banking system to be in a situation of “loose money”, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses.

The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not “throttle” their functioning, Das told reporters.

