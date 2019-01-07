RBI will not allow ‘loose money’ situation, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not “throttle” their functioning, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.india Updated: Jan 07, 2019 13:53 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not like the banking system to be in a situation of “loose money”, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses.
The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not “throttle” their functioning, Das told reporters.
