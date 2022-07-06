Regularisation of civic workers started in state, says CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that regularisation of Pourakarmikas (civic workers) has begun in the state.

The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government’s decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty.

A committee comprised of labour leaders, the president of the corporation, and law officers would be constituted for special recruitment of Pourakarmikas, and they would be entitled to all the other benefits they were demanding.

“The Pourakarmikas are working under very pathetic conditions. Realising their plight, I had announced a ₹2,000 monthly hardship allowance for them in the budget. However, they were demanding a regularisation of their services for a long time. Their demand has been fulfilled. The process of regularisation has started,” Bommai said.

He said it is a historic decision, and no other state in the country has done it.

The Pourakarmikas were demanding dignified working conditions, provision of safety equipment, post-retirement benefits, and permanency of jobs, along with other welfare measures. They alleged that the issues have been consistently ignored by the state government.

On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment. He also said the state has agreed to extend social security, medical service, and assistance for the education of children of Pourakarmikas. Necessary rules will be formulated during the next assembly session, the CM had said.